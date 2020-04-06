Mutilated body of 51-yr-old man found in UP's Katarniaghat Sanctuary

The mutilated body of a 51-year-old man was found in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday morning, police said. Bareeq, a resident of Bardiya village in the district, had gone out to graze his goats near the sanctuary, Divisional Forest Officer G P Singh said. As there is less movement of humans due to a nationwide lockdown, various animals have been spotted around the forest area recently, he said.

He appealed to people living around the forest area to not go out. World Wide Fund for Nature project officer Dabir Hasan said an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 has been given to the family of the victim.

