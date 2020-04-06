K'taka Auqaf Board suspends congregational prayers for Shab- e-Barat

Karnataka State Board for Auqaf on Monday issued orders suspending congregational prayers and visit to the Qabrasthans (Muslim Graveyards), Dargahs on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on April 9, due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It is hereby directed to all the managements not to allow any congregational prayers in the masjid and the managements of the Qabrasthans/Dargahs throughout the State to suspend the visit of public on the occasion ofShab-e-Barat on Thursday, April 9," the order read.

It said, no public shall be allowed to perform religious rituals in the Qabrasthans/Dargahs and all their gates shall be kept closed. Asking the managements of the Qabrasthans and dargahs to take necessary steps for implementation of the order in the interest of public health in letter and spirit, itinstructed all Waqf officers, Districts Waqf Advisory Committees in the state to adhere to the order and to circulate the same to all the Waqf managements, and ensure that the said Order is followed scrupulously.

"Any dereliction in this regard will be viewed seriously," it added. Shab-e-Barat is considered as one of the auspicious nights in the Islamic calendar, which is celebrated with pomp and enthusiasm by Muslims all over the world, during which they gather in masjids for overnight prayers.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government of Karnataka has issued directions and orders to suspend the congregational prayers, the order in its preamble said. The Imarat-e-Sharia of Karnataka have also issued a list of preventive measures which have to be duly followed by all Muslims on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, it added.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

