Indian Youth Congress distributes relief material among Hindu refugees from Pakistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:08 IST
Indian Youth Congress distributes relief material among Hindu refugees from Pakistan

Amid the country-wide lockdown, members of the Indian Youth Congress on Monday distributed relief material among the Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing at Majlis Park here

The IYC received informhrough social media about the Hindu refugee families from Pakistan, residing at Majlis Park. Later, relief material was distributed among them following the norms of social distancing, IYC president Srinivas B V said

“The country is going through a tough phase. We are determined to help our fellow countrymen in this fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The IYC will help the people who are in need. If the Hindu refugees living in Majlis park need anything, I will be there for them, " he said.

