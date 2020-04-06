President, PM, MPs to take a pay cut to fund govt's efforts to fight COVID-19

The Union cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for one year and the amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus. The President, Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Briefing reporters, the minister said the cabinet approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30 pet cent from April 1 2020 for one year. The money will go to Consolidated Fund of India, he added.

The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD (Member of Parliament local Area Development) fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the funds will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, he said..

