Symbolic events not substitute for protective gear: CPI(M) to govt over PPE shortage

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday hit out at the Centre over alleged shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers treating coronavirus patients and said that “symbolic events” are no substitute for protective gear. “This risk to our valiath workers is just not acceptable. More such distressing news reverses our fight against the pandemic. The Centre must provide protective gear on a war footing. Symbolic events are no substitute. They distract & disrupt our grim battle,” Yechury said in a tweet. “Why did Centre not act despite WHO warning and first Indian case being known in January? It was busier organising political ‘events’ for visiting dignitaries, in bringing down an Opposition state govt. Our brave healthcare workers are, sadly paying for this neglect,” he tweeted. The criticism comes in the wake of reports claiming that doctors and healthcare workers are facing shortage of PPE kits.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged.

