Left Menu
Development News Edition

Symbolic events not substitute for protective gear: CPI(M) to govt over PPE shortage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:56 IST
Symbolic events not substitute for protective gear: CPI(M) to govt over PPE shortage

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday hit out at the Centre over alleged shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers treating coronavirus patients and said that “symbolic events” are no substitute for protective gear. “This risk to our valiath workers is just not acceptable. More such distressing news reverses our fight against the pandemic. The Centre must provide protective gear on a war footing. Symbolic events are no substitute. They distract & disrupt our grim battle,” Yechury said in a tweet. “Why did Centre not act despite WHO warning and first Indian case being known in January? It was busier organising political ‘events’ for visiting dignitaries, in bringing down an Opposition state govt. Our brave healthcare workers are, sadly paying for this neglect,” he tweeted. The criticism comes in the wake of reports claiming that doctors and healthcare workers are facing shortage of PPE kits.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

US tiger testing coronavirus positive prompts preventive measures in several zoos

Alarmed by a tiger in the US testing positive for coronavirus, authorities in several zoos have initiated preventive measures to protect the big cats from the infection. The Central Zoo Authority in Delhi on Monday asked all the zoos across...

Britain committed to continuing talks with EU - PM's spokesman

Britain is absolutely committed to continuing negotiations with the European Union on their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, repeating that the government did not intend to extend the transit...

JTBC releases new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young’s romantic evening

South Korean subscription network and broadcasting company, JTBCs Ill Go to You When the Weather Is Nice has released new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young. , ., 9 30 pic.twitter.comsIp4b6Eo1G jtbclove jtbclov...

US STOCKS-Futures jump on hopes of slowdown in coronavirus cases

U.S. stock index futures jumped nearly 4 on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was leveling-off in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states. New York, the countrys biggest hot spot, reported on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020