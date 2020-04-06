Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Ropar develops design of negative pressure room to check spread of COVID-19

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:56 IST
IIT Ropar develops design of negative pressure room to check spread of COVID-19

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has developed a design of a negative pressure room (NPR) to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 through air at isolation wards and testing labs, thus protecting the medical staff from getting infected. The design and modelling of the NPR took shape after a group of professors, including that of IIT Ropar, decided to come up with a solution to protect the frontline health staff working at coronavirus isolation wards. “We have come up with a design and modelling of NPR which can be set up at isolation wards and testing laboratories in preventing transmission of viruses,” said IIT Ropar Associate Professor Dhiraj Mahajan. He said South Korea managed to contain the spread of coronavirus to a large extent because of the NPR system. Mahajan said the low-cost NPR will help in protecting the health staff working at isolation wards. Meanwhile, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank appreciated the IIT Ropar team for the invention. “Congratulations to team @IITrpr led by Dhiraj K Mahajan for working out engineering aspects of Negative Pressure Rooms to create facilities for mass screening for Covid-19. It will help to contain the rapid spread of the virus,” the minister said on Twitter. Explaining the concept of negative pressure rooms, Mahajan said they are specially designed isolation rooms in hospitals and medical centers to prevent the transmission of viruses through air by patients. It includes a ventilation system that generates a negative pressure in the room and allows air to flow into the isolation room and escape from the room, carrying away the virus along, he said.

“It will prevent spreading of COVID-19 patients’ droplets in the air if they are coughing in the room,” he explained. Mahajan said it will cost Rs 9,000 for setting up a negative pressure room with a dimension of 9X9X8 cubic feet for a patient. It mainly involves exhaust fans, fine grade plastic sheets etc. The IIT professor said inquiries about the NPR design have already been made by officials in West Bengal, adding they would soon make a prototype of the NPR. Mahajan, however, sought help from the Punjab government in giving them relaxation from curfew restrictions in sourcing necessary equipment for making the NPRs. Meanwhile, another team of researchers at IIT Ropar had developed a low-cost ventilator which can provide oxygen to two patients at a time. “It can be used for automatic compression of Ambu bag used in manual resuscitator,” they said. PTI CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

US tiger testing coronavirus positive prompts preventive measures in several zoos

Alarmed by a tiger in the US testing positive for coronavirus, authorities in several zoos have initiated preventive measures to protect the big cats from the infection. The Central Zoo Authority in Delhi on Monday asked all the zoos across...

Britain committed to continuing talks with EU - PM's spokesman

Britain is absolutely committed to continuing negotiations with the European Union on their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, repeating that the government did not intend to extend the transit...

JTBC releases new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young’s romantic evening

South Korean subscription network and broadcasting company, JTBCs Ill Go to You When the Weather Is Nice has released new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young. , ., 9 30 pic.twitter.comsIp4b6Eo1G jtbclove jtbclov...

US STOCKS-Futures jump on hopes of slowdown in coronavirus cases

U.S. stock index futures jumped nearly 4 on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was leveling-off in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states. New York, the countrys biggest hot spot, reported on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020