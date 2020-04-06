Tablighi Jamaat: Get tested, Nagpur officials tell attendees

The Nagpur Divisional Commissionerate in Maharashtra on Monday asked those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in NIzamuddin in Delhi last month to approach district administrations for coronavirus tests in order to combat the outbreak, officials said. The event, which had more than 9,000 participants, including from several foreign countries, is now being seen as a prime catalyst of the virus spread across states as many attendees have tested positive.

Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said those who do not adhere to this directive will be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. He said medical tests were underway for the attendees in quarantine centres in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts.

