1,445 cases liked to Tablighi Jamaat event; total cases rise to 4,067, death toll 109

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:15 IST
Out of the total 4,067 cases of coronavirus in the country, at least 1,445 have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the Union health ministry on Monday. The ministry's updated data came a day after it said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India accelerated to 4.1 days from the estimated 7.4 days due to the Jamaat event in Nizamuddin West last month.

Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said there had been 693 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths since Sunday. The total death toll now stands at 109. However, a PTI tally based on figures reported by states directly showed at least 126 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,111. Of them, 315 have been cured and discharged.

On AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria reportedly saying that there has been "localised community transmission" in some parts of the country, Agarwal commented, "What the director has said is not in variance with what we have been explaining to you. He said  localised community transmission, which implies a larger number of cases have been found in a particular area."   Males account for 73 per cent deaths due to COVID-19, while females 27 per cent, Agarwal said, adding that 63 per cent deaths have been reported among people above 60 years. According to an ICMR official, there is limited evidence on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19 cases and therefore, there is not enough proof to advise it for the general public.

