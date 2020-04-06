Sangrur admin tests mechanised disinfection of people at wheat mandis

Ahead of the start of wheat arrivals in grain markets here, the Sangrur district administration has set up a coronavirus safety station on a pilot basis which can disinfect up to five people within a minute. The station has been set up as a pilot project at a local administrative complex here, said Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori.

Sangrur contributes more than 10 per cent in Punjab's wheat basket, and the DC said that wheat arrival in mandis is expected to start from April 10. He said grain markets witness heavy footfall, and it becomes necessary to ensure the safety of farmers and others who are involved in this process.

Thori said the coronavirus security station would sanitise people in four steps. In the first step, an infrared thermal scanner would record the temperature of the person passing through it. If he/she has a higher than normal body temperature, he or she would be immediately sent to the flu centre established at the civic hospital.

In the second step, a wash basin has been installed for washing hands and taps installed can be operated with feet, he said in a statement. In the third step, concentrated sodium hypochlorite solution will be by sprayed on the person with the help of tiny sprinklers, he said.

In the last stage, a booth has been established with ceiling fan facility and hand-dryers. He added the hands and clothes will be dried without using any towel as the use of a towel by multiple persons could also increase the risk of contamination.

The DC said that the safety system could easily sanitise four to five persons with a minute..

