PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:40 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 266 5 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 26 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 32 3 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 523 18 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 144 21 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 87 15 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 15 2 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 109 4 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 163 20 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 327 59 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 229 7 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 781 56 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 39 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 68 4 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 288 25 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 621 8 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 334 33 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 26 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 305 21 3 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 80 13 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 4533 344 129 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 4067 and the death toll at 109. The ministry said that 292 people have so far recovered from the infection

PS: The death toll for West Bengal has been revised after the state government on Monday said that four deaths were erroneously included in its COVID-19 toll.

