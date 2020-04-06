IPS officer hurt as group of people attack police team enforcing lockdown in UP's Bareilly; 8 held

An IPS officer sustained injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly when a group of people attacked a police team enforcing the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said. Police have arrested eight people in this regard. Superintendent of Police (City) Ravindra Singh said initially two policemen had gone to the Karampur Chaudhary area in Izzatnagar to enforce the lockdown.

"They were attacked by some people after which they came to the police outpost,"he said. When IPS officer Abhishek Varma reached there with police force to enforce the orders, they were attacked, forcing them to resort to a lathicharge, police said. Varma, who is posted as the Circle Officer-3 in Bareilly, sustained injuries during the incident. "Eight people, including a woman have been arrested, after the registration of a case under various sections of the IPC," the SP said. The injured officer was sent to the district hospital for treatment.

Singh said, "Police have the video footage of the entire incident. Action will be taken after identifying the people involved in the attack. Drone cameras are being used to keep an eye on anti-social elements. If needed, they will be booked under the National Security Act." PTI CORR NAV RDK RDK.

