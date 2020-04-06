With 120 new cases, Maha COVID count now 868

With 120 fresh cases, the COVID-19tally in Maharashtra on Monday mounted to 868, a Healthofficial said

"Out of the 120 people, 68 have tested positive fromMumbai city alone and 41 from Pune," he said

"The remaining cases includes two each fromVasai-Virar area, Satara and Ahmednagar, three from Aurangabadand one each from Jalna and Nashik," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

