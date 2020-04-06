With 120 new cases, Maha COVID count now 868

With 120 new cases, Maha COVID count now 868PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:46 IST
With 120 fresh cases, the COVID-19tally in Maharashtra on Monday mounted to 868, a Healthofficial said
"Out of the 120 people, 68 have tested positive fromMumbai city alone and 41 from Pune," he said
"The remaining cases includes two each fromVasai-Virar area, Satara and Ahmednagar, three from Aurangabadand one each from Jalna and Nashik," he added.
