Gokula Education Foundation donates Rs 3 cr to fight COVID-19

Gokula Education Foundation (GEF), which runs the Ramaiah group of institutions and hospitals, has donated Rs three crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. GEF Chairman M R Jayaram and Vice-Chairman M R Seetharam and others met the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday at his residence and handed over a cheque for Rs two crore to the Chief Ministers relief fund and also donated Re one crore to the PM CARES (Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund).

"We are already running a Fever Clinic to screen all patients for suspected COVID 19 symptoms. In consultation with Government authorities we have prepared isolation wards in our hospitals for treating up to 200 COVID 19 cases as per protocol of treatment recommended by Government", Jayaram said.

"We are also making arrangements for quarantining the medical, paramedical and support staff for up to two weeks after each cycle of duty period of one week as required. At the same time, we would appreciate help from Government in ensuring supplies of necessary PPE sets and other safety related items for our hospitals during this critical period", he added.