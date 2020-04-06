HP CM condoles death of soldiers killed in Kashmir

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday expressed grief over the death of two Army personnel from the state killed in a fierce gun battle with a terrorist group that had infiltrated from across the Line of Control in Kashmir. Paratrooper Bal Krishan of Kullu's Puyed village and Subedar Sanjeev Kumar of Bilaspur's Dehra village alongwith three other soldiers had fallen to the bullets of the militants in the higher reaches of Keran sector in north Kashmir on late Sunday night.

In his message, the chief minister said that he would pray that the departed souls attain peace and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members. Transport minister Govind Singh Thakur and state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore also condoled the deaths.