Tusker electrocuted in Jharkhand's Palamau

A tusker was electrocuted todeath in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Monday, police said

The carcass of the elephant was found at Saraiyavillage in the Haidarnagar police station area, Hussainabad'ssub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar said

The animal came in contact with live wires looselyhanging between two poles, he said.

