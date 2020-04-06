Left Menu
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Andhra alarming, govt needs to ramp up testing: TDP chief Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Monday termed the COVID-19 threat to Andhra Pradesh as alarming in view of the steep rise in positve cases in different parts of the state and demanded stepping up testing on a war-footing.

06-04-2020
Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Monday termed the COVID-19 threat to Andhra Pradesh as alarming in view of the steep rise in positve cases in different parts of the state and demanded stepping up testing on a war-footing. In an official release, he expressed concern that Andhra reported 1,021 per cent rise in coronavirus cases as opposed to India's average of 222 per cent in the last one week.

Addressing mediapersons online from his residence, Naidu accused the ruling party of under-reporting of the coronavirus cases at a time when other states like Kerala have managed to control the disease by bringing transparency in testing. "AP should immediately step up testing on a war-footing in order to identify and isolate positive cases for prevention of infection transmission," he added.

Naidu said Kerala conducted 10,200 COVID-19 tests, Karnataka 5,600 and Rajasthan 12,000 tests so far but no such data is available with regard to Andhra Pradesh. He further said: "If the AP government continues to neglect without realising seriousness of epidemic situation, the state would soon be on the brink of a human disaster."

Naidu also demanded Rs 5,000 assistance to all poor families including all those 18 lakh families whose ration cards have been cancelled recently. He also warned of a severe threat to food security if the government does not use Rs 30,000 price stabilisation fund to prevent losses to the farmers.

As per the State Nodal Officer, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 303. (ANI)

