Delhi Police launches fake news verification module on website

To counter rumours amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Monday launched a fake news verification module on their website, officials said

Citizens can report any suspected fake news and upload content for its verification and clarification on the website, police said

Taking to twitter, they said to counter the spread of rumours, a fake news verification module was launched on their website www.delhipolice.nic.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.