Telangana Congress asks govt to expedite relief measures

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:40 IST
The Congress in Telangana on Monday accused the TRS government of failure to provide lockdown relief material to even 30 per cent of the eligible population in the state and wanted it to expedite the process. The state government did not provide the promised free 12 kg rice to even 30 per cent BPL families as on Monday and none of them got the Rs. 1,500 cash relief, state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged.

The lockdown has affected unorganised sector workers, small traders, vendors, drivers. In addition to nearly 87 lakh white ration card holders, there were lakhs of other families who are now solely dependent on help to be extended by the government, he said. "How does the government expect poor or even middle class people to survive for over 15 days with no sources of livelihood or food?" he asked.

Reddy flagged off vehicles carrying 1.5 lakh bottles of sanitisers to Jadcherla constituency, donated by TPCC Coordinator Anirudh Reddy..

