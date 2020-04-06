Deceased man tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur

A 68-year-old man who died in a hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, a senior official said. The senior citizen was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Saturday for breathing problems.

"Our doctors immediately examined him at the OPD for COVID-19 patients and admitted him. They sent his samples for testing. The condition of the man deteriorated on Sunday and he died in night," said IGGMCH Deputy Medical Superintendent Sagar Pandey. The deceased's sample for the novel coronavirus tested positive on Monday, he said.

The number of the people infected by coronavirus in Nagpur now stands at 18 with one death..

