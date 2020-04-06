Left Menu
Development News Edition

26 COVID-19 positive but no need to panic: Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:59 IST
26 COVID-19 positive but no need to panic: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said though several people in the state have been found COVID-19 positive, there is no need to panic as the health department is prepared to deal with the situation and all patients are being provided with the best medical treatment. The state has so far reported 26 coronavirus cases.

Interacting with the media in Hojai, Nagaon and Morigaon districts where he reviewed COVID-19 preparedness, Sonowal said all health workers are working round the clock to save the lives of the people. He directed officials to ensure supply of quality goods to people apart from keeping a close watch on hoarding to avoid escalation of prices of essential commodities.

Lauding the medias role in the fight against COVID- 19, he said they have taken the message of preventive measures to every nook and corner of the state. Meanwhile, Hailakandi district has stepped up security measures along the inter-district border with Cachar where one person was tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath said, "No movement of vehicles and people from within and outside Hailakandi district are allowed except those on emergency and essential services." The district administration has also sealed all the border roads with Mizoram to prevent people from sneaking into Assam. The Assam government on Monday said a total of 67,317 persons have been placed under home quarantine across the state.

In its daily bulletin, the Health and Family Welfare Department said 76,774 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries and states have been identified so far. "Out of them, 9,457 passengers completed observation period for 28 days and the remaining 67,317 are under home isolation," it added.

Till date, 2,000 samples have been tested and 26 of them have come positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, 1,174 people have been arrested across the state in the last 13 days for violating the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19 and collected over Rs 17 lakh fines, police said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Israel on frantic egg hunt ahead of Easter and Passover

As Jews in Israel prepare for Passover and the countrys Christian minority looks ahead to Easter, people are locked into a frantic egg-hunt forced by a nationwide shortage. Demand for eggs always peaks ahead of the eight-day Passover holida...

U'khand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

With five new cases of COVID-19, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand has reached 31, said the states Health Department on Monday. Of the 1,141 samples sent for testing, till now 31 positive cases of coronavirus have been fo...

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, exceeded only by Italy with 16,523 and Spa...

Delhi Police launches fake news verification module on website

To counter rumours amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Monday launched a fake news verification module on their website, officials saidCitizens can report any suspected fake news and upload content for its verification and cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020