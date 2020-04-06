26 COVID-19 positive but no need to panic: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said though several people in the state have been found COVID-19 positive, there is no need to panic as the health department is prepared to deal with the situation and all patients are being provided with the best medical treatment. The state has so far reported 26 coronavirus cases.

Interacting with the media in Hojai, Nagaon and Morigaon districts where he reviewed COVID-19 preparedness, Sonowal said all health workers are working round the clock to save the lives of the people. He directed officials to ensure supply of quality goods to people apart from keeping a close watch on hoarding to avoid escalation of prices of essential commodities.

Lauding the medias role in the fight against COVID- 19, he said they have taken the message of preventive measures to every nook and corner of the state. Meanwhile, Hailakandi district has stepped up security measures along the inter-district border with Cachar where one person was tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath said, "No movement of vehicles and people from within and outside Hailakandi district are allowed except those on emergency and essential services." The district administration has also sealed all the border roads with Mizoram to prevent people from sneaking into Assam. The Assam government on Monday said a total of 67,317 persons have been placed under home quarantine across the state.

In its daily bulletin, the Health and Family Welfare Department said 76,774 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries and states have been identified so far. "Out of them, 9,457 passengers completed observation period for 28 days and the remaining 67,317 are under home isolation," it added.

Till date, 2,000 samples have been tested and 26 of them have come positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, 1,174 people have been arrested across the state in the last 13 days for violating the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19 and collected over Rs 17 lakh fines, police said on Monday.

