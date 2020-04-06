COVID-19: Lucknow scientist develops drone for sanitising

A Lucknow-based robotics scientist, Milind Raj, has designed a drone prototype for sanitisation purpose. Raj claimed that given the high transmissibility of the novel coronavirus, such drones can help in containing the spread of the virus by helping with effective sanitisation.

The drone designed by him can carry up to ten litres of disinfectant. "It can carry 7-10 litres of spray and can be operated by a transmitter, mobile or computer," Raj said adding that he is looking forward to developing a drone that can carry up to 30 litres of disinfectant.

"I am developing a drone with a capacity to carry 30 litres of spray. A Chinese report says drone sanitisation is 50 times more efficient than manual sanitisation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

