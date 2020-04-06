Man booked for raping step daughter

A 53-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping his minor step daughter in Jaripatka area here over the last four years, police said on Monday. A police official said the accused used to show porn videos to the girl, who is now 17, while sexually assaulting her inside their house.

The mother of the victim had left the house on two occasions in the past after she came to know about the incident, but later returned to the accused, he said. However, she approached the police after the accused raped the girl again on April 1 and assaulted her and the woman, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added..

