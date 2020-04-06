Left Menu
NCC Yogdan: Cadets join fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:41 IST
NCC cadets have joined India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with civil and police administration of various districts seeking their services in the combat, officials said on Monday. The Ministry of Defence had recently allowed temporary employment of National Cadet Corps cadets under 'Exercise NCC Yogdan' and guidelines were also issued.

"Civil and police administration have started requisitioning for services of senior division National Cadet Corps cadets in fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Some of them have started giving services from today," the ministry said in a statement. The NCC has offered services of its cadets from across the country to join the combat.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday, according to Union Health Ministry data. Union Territory of Ladakh has requisitioned for employment of eight cadets in supply chain management.

Neemuch Superintendent of Police has requested NCC's Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Directorate for services of 245 cadets in supply chain and traffic management. Sixty-four senior division cadets, including seven women, have already been employed. Collector of Bilaspur has requested for service of NCC volunteer cadets for training in COVID-19 preventive measures. These cadets are being imparted training for the job ahead, the statement said.

The types of tasks envisaged for cadets include manning of helpline, call centres; distribution of relief materials, medicines, food and other essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue and traffic management and manning of CCTV control rooms. Nearly 47,000 senior NCC cadets had volunteered pan-India, a senior official earlier said.

