Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan hails pay cut decision

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:59 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday complimented his counterparts in other states for voluntarily accepting a 30 per cent cut in their salaries and allowances in the fight against coronavirus. Talking to the PTI over the phone, Khan referred to the announcement in this regard made by the Centre on Monday and said he had already written to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to reduce his salary and allowances by 30 per cent. "It is everyone's duty to do this when the country is fighting the pandemic. Even if it is more than 30 per cent of the salary cut, we have to accept it,” he said. The country is fighting an invisible enemy and it is everybody's duty to contribute to meet the challenge, the governor said. Khan appreciated the LDF government in Kerala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for taking "proactive" measures in containing spread of coronavirus. "The government is keeping me informed about the measures taken by it and I on my part give them suggestions and ideas to tackle the menace," he said. In Kerala, "We have a capable and competent government and over 80 per cent of patients in the state are those Indians who returned from abroad or foreigners. The community spread cases are very less,” he said.

