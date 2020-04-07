Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jain community group in Rajkot prepares over 30,000 chapatis, serves needy amid lockdown

To ensure that nobody goes to sleep with an empty stomach amid coronavirus lockdown, Rajkot's Arham Yuva Seva Group (AYSG) is providing food to the needy here, by preparing over 30,000 chapatis each day which are further sent to other community kitchens as well.

ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:15 IST
Jain community group in Rajkot prepares over 30,000 chapatis, serves needy amid lockdown
Arham Yuva Seva Group preparing food in Gujarat's Rajkot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

To ensure that nobody goes to sleep with an empty stomach amid coronavirus lockdown, Rajkot's Arham Yuva Seva Group (AYSG) is providing food to the needy here, by preparing over 30,000 chapatis each day which are further sent to other community kitchens as well. The people of AYSG were seen taking appropriate preventive measures while preparing the food like wearing gloves, masks and maintaining social distancing.

Speaking to ANI, Alpesh Modi, one of the volunteers said, "We have served more than four lakh rotis till now. We will keep doing this work until the lockdown continues." With the inspiration of Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj of Jain community, this initiative has been started across India, the volunteers here said.

Chapatis are being cooked with the help of machines and around 4,000 chapatis are made from one machine. "We are making over 36,000 rotis with the help of four machines each day and we are supplying them to several other organisations. We pack the rotis in a very hygienic manner," one of the volunteers said.

Since the lockdown has been enforced across the nation, around 100 groups are being served with food each day in Rajkot by this community. Two more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Surat, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 146, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health, on Monday. Of these 146 cases, 87 cases are of local transmission.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 4,421. While 114 people have died, 325 patients have been cured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam MLA held for remarks calling COVID 19 hospitals worse than detention centres

An opposition MLA in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for making objectionable remarks about the condition of quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, calling them worse than detention centres, police said. Aminul Islam,...

12 new coronavirus cases in Bhopal; MP tally rises to 268

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday. Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are ...

Researchers find unexpected way by which brown fat cells can burn energy

An unexpected biological pathway has now been identified by researchers by which brown fat cells can translate energy into heat. It is known that when our body is exposed to cold or exercise, small clusters of brown fat cells in our bodies ...

North Western Railway to run special parcel train service from April 7 to 14

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the North Western Railway has decided to run a special parcel train service from April 7 to 14 to transport goods and essentialsThe Jaipur-Bikaner-Jodhpur-Ajmer-Jaipur p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020