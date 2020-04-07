North Western Railway to run special parcel train service from April 7 to 14

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the North Western Railway has decided to run a special parcel train service from April 7 to 14 to transport goods and essentials

The Jaipur-Bikaner-Jodhpur-Ajmer-Jaipur parcel special will start at 3 pm from Jaipur and will return the next day at 7.15 pm, North Western Railway spokesperson said. The service will cover Alwar, Rewari, Hisar, Sirsa, Hanumangarh, Merta Road, Pali Marwar and Marwar junction stations.

