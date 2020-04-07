Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Updated: 07-04-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:11 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 11:22 a.m.

India decides to export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several countries including those in the neighbourhood on a case-by-case basis, officials say. 11:10 a.m.

Impact on auto sector to be clear once lockdown is lifted, supply chain resumes full ops, top Nissan Motor India official says. 11:00 a.m.

Life slows down in Singapore ahead of stricter 'circuit breaker' measures to limit COVID-19 spread. 10:35 a.m.

Scribes threatened after 'exposing' Tablighi link to spurt in COVID-19 cases, News Broadcasters Association says. 10:32 a.m.

East Coast Railways deploys drones to guard assets amid lockdown, officials say. 10:16 a.m.

The Railways asks cement firms to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to various parts of the country, sources say. 10:06 a.m.

India's two leading football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will join a global campaign by the UN and WHO to encourage people to remain "active" as millions across the world stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 10:05 a.m.

Rajasthan recorded 24 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 325. 10:04 a.m.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 114 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,421, official says. 9:55 a.m.

British actor-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” play will stream on Amazon Prime Video to raise money for coronavirus charities. 9:48 a.m.

China reports no new deaths from coronavirus for the first time but the number of imported infections increased to 983 with 32 new confirmed cases. 9:33 a.m.

Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, health official says. 9:14 a.m.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen. 9:02 a.m.

Trump talks tough, warns of 'retaliation' if India doesn't export Hydroxychloroquine to US. 9:01 a.m.

US death toll crosses 10K as the country enters most difficult phase during COVID19 pandemic. 8:32 a.m.

UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 pandemic in closed session. 6:20 a.m.

US concerned over food security issue in South and Central Asia, official says. 5:55 a.m.

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment, official says. 4:52 a.m.

US President Donald Trump wishes UK PM Boris Johnson well, saying Americans are praying for his recovery after he was taken into intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms. 3:40 a.m.

India is significant partner of US in pharma sector, and cooperation will continue, official says. 2:38 a.m.

Karen Whitsett, a Democratic lawmaker from Detroit who got infected of coronavirus last month, credited Hydroxychloroquine tablets and US President Donald Trump for saving her life. 1:20 a.m.

UK PM Boris Johnson taken into intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms..

