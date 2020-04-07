Sanitisation drive conducted outside Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi

The Delhi Fire Service and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday conducted sanitisation drive outside Markaz in Nizamuddin area of the national capital. The area had witnessed a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat. The event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Out of 525 total COVID-19 cases, 329 people from Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive for coronavirus, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 4,281 after the biggest single-day jump of 704 on Monday.According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases and 318 cured or discharged and 111 deaths. (ANI)

