Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam MLA Aminul Islam arrested for "communal remark" over COVID-19

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Assam MLA Aminul Islam was arrested over an audio clip, in which he made "communal remarks" over the spread of coronavirus in the country, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:09 IST
Assam MLA Aminul Islam arrested for "communal remark" over COVID-19
Assam MLA Aminul Islam (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Assam MLA Aminul Islam was arrested over an audio clip, in which he made "communal remarks" over the spread of coronavirus in the country, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, an FIR was registered against Aminul Islam, who is the MLA from Dhing constituency, at Nagaon police station after they received a complaint in the matter on Monday.

"Yesterday, we received a complaint at Nagaon police station alleging that Aminul Islam had circulated an audio clip on social media, in which he made communal remarks," superintendent of police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip told reporters here. He said that the MLA was called for questioning on the matter the same day.

"During the interrogation, he admitted that the voice in the audio clip was his. He also admitted that he made the clip willingly. We also found the clip in his phone and seized it. He had forwarded the clip to several people" Dilip said. Police said that it will also whether those people had forwarded the clip.

The remark in the clip can cause animosity among the people. It raises questions on the Central government and spreads misinformation about coronavirus. We have registered a case under relevant sections," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden nabs endorsement of prominent black lawmaker John Lewis

U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia endorsed Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Tuesday, giving the Democrats bid further support among the partys black leadership.Joe Biden has no delusion about this nations past, but he knows who w...

Copper futures climb on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday traded up 2.29 per cent at Rs 388.80 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 8.70, or 2.29 per cent...

MRPL reduces production of diesel, petrol

With the number of vehicles on roads falling sharply in the lockdown period due to the coronavirus spread, the public sector Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited MRPL has cut down production of petrol and diesel by half. The demand...

COVID-19: 42 arrested in UP for attacking police team for enforcing lockdown

An FIR was registered against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police team trying to enforce lockdown in Izatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday. Forty-two people were arrested in this connection, out of which three women were rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020