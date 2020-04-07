Sanitising tunnel installed outside Kathua police station

As part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday installed a decontamination and sanitizing tunnel outside a police station

The police initiative came a day after the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) installed a Decontamination and Sanitizing Tunnel at the Government Medical College here to disinfect visitors

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shailendra Kumar Mishra, said the police station was chosen for the installation of the tunnel as almost 100 persons visit it to register their complaints on a daily basis. “This tunnel is not only meant for the policemen but to facilitate all visitors,” Mishra told reporters. He said the tunnel would help in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 and the department is contemplating to set up more such tunnels at various other places where the concentration of the people is much more like the office of deputy commissioner, Kathua in the coming days. He said the tunnel equipped with high pressure nozzles use one percent sodium hypochlorite for disinfection and is very useful as a full body sanitizer.

