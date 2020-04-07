Left Menu
Andhra officials provide door step delivery of essential commodities in 'Red Zone' areas

In a bid to provide relief to the locals during the lockdown, the offcials in Machilipatnam town on Tuesday distributed essential commodities to the people residing in 'Red Zone' at their door step amid coronavirus spread.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:25 IST
Officials in Krishna district distribute vegetable to people in Red Zone [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to provide relief to the locals during the lockdown, the offcials in Machilipatnam town on Tuesday distributed essential commodities to the people residing in 'Red Zone' at their door step amid coronavirus spread. A mini truck was brought in Sitayya Nagar and Asirwada Puram areas filled with the vegetables by the officials. Apart from this, milk and other products were also provided to the locals.

The areas have been marked as 'Red Zone' by the administration after a death was reported in the town due to the lethal infection. People residing within 1 kilometer of range have been asked not to step out of their houses as a precautionary measure. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

