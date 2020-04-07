Fire doused at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch
A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory here on Monday night.ANI | Bharuch (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:36 IST
A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory here on Monday night.
The fire was brought under control on Tuesday morning.
No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
