Good Samaritans feed dogs across different locations in Delhi amid lockdown

The lockdown imposed across the nation following COVID-19 threat, has not deterred the two noble citizens of Delhi from feeding the stray dogs across various locations here, ensuring that none of the dogs starve.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:40 IST
Vipin Kumar while feeding a dog (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The lockdown imposed across the nation following COVID-19 threat, has not deterred the two noble citizens of Delhi from feeding the stray dogs across various locations here, ensuring that none of the dogs starve. Mahendra Singh Bisht and Vipin Kumar, two friends who work for an NGO, Friendicoes have gone the extra mile to feed the canines who are dependant on several office-goers, restaurants, and houses for their food but are unfortunately left with no source of food at this moment.

Bisht and Kumar have been feeding the dogs at several locations including various office areas like CGO complex which has multiple offices of Paramilitary like ITBP, CRPF, BSF etc., CBI headquarters, Soochna Bhawan and in the vicinity of other government offices. Bisht said that he and Kumar take some time out and hit the streets with food for the dogs on a routine basis.

"We feed street dogs who live in non-residential areas majorly office areas. Previously they used to be fed by office goers but now with the lockdown and offices being shut till April 14, these dogs often go hungry. We everyday feed almost 1,500 dogs in South, South-East and East Delhi areas like friends colony Lakshmi Nagar Nirman Vihar and even Gazipur," he added. Vipin said that the dogs have also become quite friendly with him now.

"It's been years now but after lockdown, I am feeding dogs in various locations. Now, whenever they see me coming, they get too excited and start playing with me," he added. (ANI)

