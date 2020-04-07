13 people arrested for violating lockdown orders in UP's Amethi

The police have arrested 13 people for violating the lockdown orders in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, a senior official said on Tuesday

Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said the 13 people had gathered at a vegetable market under the Gauriganj police station area, violating the lockdown orders

Cases has been registered against them under various sections of the IPC, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

