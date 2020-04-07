Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ordnance Factory Board comes up with isolation tents

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:48 IST
COVID-19: Ordnance Factory Board comes up with isolation tents

As the country is scrambling to increase infrastructure for isolation and quarantine facilities to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has come up with a two-bed tent with necessary medical facilities that can be set up in any place, an official said here on Tuesday. The OFB has developed these isolation tents within four or five days of research, its chairman Hari Mohan said.

"We can make it available to any agency or any state government on demand," Mohan said. In a cost-effective solution for the creation of isolation wards in the fight against COVID-19, the OFB has designed and manufactured two-bed tents with medical equipment for screening, isolation and quarantine, its spokesman Uddipon Mukherjee said.

These tents with a floor area of 9.55 square metre are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy, he said. The tents can be set up in any place and terrain and help in creating additional facilities, other than those in conventional hospitals, within a short period of time.

The city-headquartered OFB has also been making sanitiser and masks at its various facilities across the country, including those at explosives and armaments factories. OFB chairman Mohan said that the main job of ordnance factories is to provide arms and ammunition to the country's soldiers.

"But the country is going through a different crisis now; medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, apart from police personnel are fighting it and they are the soldiers now," he said. Mohan said the OFB has chipped in to support these soldiers in any possible way it can and for the last fortnight, its factories are manufacturing masks, sanitiser and bodysuits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Virology lab at Wenlock hospital gets functional

The new virology research and diagnostic laboratory set up at the district Wenlock hospital here began its official functioning from Tuesday. The laboratory, which started its trial run on April 1, has gone through the mandatory scrutiny of...

Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune

Three coronavirus infected people died on Tuesday in Pune, taking the total number of deaths of coronavirus patients here to 8, said Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune.Three deaths have been reported in Pune today. All patients ...

Kaspersky provides few tips on keeping mobile devices virus-free

The lockdown that countries all over the world are currently experiencing is putting a renewed focus on personal hygiene. But despite people being advised to wash their hands often, how many applications the same rigor to their smartphones...

Riding out the pandemic, Rio surfers catch a wave of controversy

Despite stay-at-home orders aiming to protect people from the new coronavirus, many of Rio de Janeiros famous beaches have been buzzing with surfers seeking to catch the seasons first big swell.That has thrown surfers such as Guilherme Fari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020