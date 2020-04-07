Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Nagaland not to celebrate Easter in churches for first time since statehood

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:53 IST
Lockdown: Nagaland not to celebrate Easter in churches for first time since statehood

Churches in Christian-majority Nagaland have decided to forego Easter celebration, that falls on April 12 during the ongoing lockdown, for the first time since the formation of the state in 1963. Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), the largest church body in the state, has informed its associate bodies that there would be no sunrise service on Easter Sunday to prevent mass gathering of people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Though we will not be able to congregate to conduct public sunrise service, we call upon every family to come out of their homes from 4.45 am to 5.40 am to conduct family sunrise service in the compound of their houses," a statement issued by NBCC general secretary Zelhou Keyho on Wednesday said. He said family sunrise service can be conducted in the porch, yard, terrace, garden or any place outside the house but within the compound.

The directive will be sent to the executive secretaries of various Baptist associations under the Council, Keyho said. Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN) president Johnny Raungmei said all Good Friday and Easter Sunday services have been cancelled due to the lockdown.

He said mass services will be conducted online by the catholic churches. The World War 2 cemetery in Kohima witnesses the largest congregation of people in the state irrespective of their denominations on Easter every year. They attend the sunrise service conducted by the Kohima Baptist Pastors Fellowship (KBPF).

KBPF president Dr Kevichalie Metha said the service will not be held this year due to the lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Virology lab at Wenlock hospital gets functional

The new virology research and diagnostic laboratory set up at the district Wenlock hospital here began its official functioning from Tuesday. The laboratory, which started its trial run on April 1, has gone through the mandatory scrutiny of...

Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune

Three coronavirus infected people died on Tuesday in Pune, taking the total number of deaths of coronavirus patients here to 8, said Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune.Three deaths have been reported in Pune today. All patients ...

Kaspersky provides few tips on keeping mobile devices virus-free

The lockdown that countries all over the world are currently experiencing is putting a renewed focus on personal hygiene. But despite people being advised to wash their hands often, how many applications the same rigor to their smartphones...

Riding out the pandemic, Rio surfers catch a wave of controversy

Despite stay-at-home orders aiming to protect people from the new coronavirus, many of Rio de Janeiros famous beaches have been buzzing with surfers seeking to catch the seasons first big swell.That has thrown surfers such as Guilherme Fari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020