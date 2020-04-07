Eating meat safe, doesn't cause COVID-19: Rajasthan animal husbandry dept

The Rajasthan animal husbandry department on Tuesday said eating meat is safe and it does not cause the novel coronavirus infection. In an advisory, it also said that meat strengthens immunity and people can consume egg, chicken and fish. The department suggested people to maintain hygiene and cook meat properly. PTI SDA ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.