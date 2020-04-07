Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu Mahasabha office-bearer, husband arrested in Aligarh for ‘inflammatory’ statement

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:50 IST
Hindu Mahasabha office-bearer, husband arrested in Aligarh for ‘inflammatory’ statement

Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey were arrested from their home on Tuesday, a day after they were booked for allegedly making an inflammatory statement against a particular community, police said. Superintendent of Police (city) Abhishek Kumar said a case was filed against them on Monday at the Gandhi Park Police Station for the remark made at a press conference on April 4 in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz.

Puja was booked on Monday for the comments targeting the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event in Delhi, police said, adding her husband was also booked later in the day. The FIR against Puja was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Aligarh City Haji Zameer Ullah Khan, the police had said on Monday.

She was charged with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc (IPC section 153 A) and with making statements creating or promoting emnity hatred or ill-will among classes (505-2), police said. In the complaint given to Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G, the former lawmaker had demanded stringent action against Pandey for her statement against all Jamaatis in connection with the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March.

Khan had accused Puja of trying to disturb the communal peace in the city. Police had said on Monday that Puja in her statement made some highly inflammatory comments against a particular community in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin.

Several coronavirus cases have been traced to the Markaz, according to health officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

WeWork sues SoftBank after $3-bln tender offer falls through

WeWorks owner, The We Company, has sued SoftBank Group, challenging its largest shareholders decision to terminate a 3 billion tender offer for shares in the office-space sharing firm. An independent two-member special committee of The We C...

Motor racing-Formula One furloughs staff, bosses take pay cuts

Formula One has put almost half its staff on furlough until the end of May due to the novel coronavirus with chairman Chase Carey and senior management also taking a pay cut, an F1 spokesman said on Tuesday. Sources said those on furlough w...

Political prisoners should be among first released in pandemic response: UN rights chief

The UN human rights body has urged nations to release individuals detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, as the world body stressed the need to take a very close look at incarcerations and reduce overcrowdin...

CBSE to offer skill courses as additional sixth subject for classes 6 to 11 from 2020-21 academic session.

CBSE to offer skill courses as additional sixth subject for classes 6 to 11 from 2020-21 academic session....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020