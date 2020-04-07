Left Menu
Three elderly men succumb to COVID-19 in Pune; toll up to 8

Updated: 07-04-2020 18:54 IST
Three more persons, all elderly men, succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Pune on Tuesday, taking the toll in the district to eight, while 18 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, an official said. All three suffered from pre-existing illnesses and had contracted the novel coronavirus, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

They were undergoing treatment at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital where they died, he added. According to health officials, two of the deceased were 65 years old, while the third one was 67.

"All three patients had co-morbid conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments," they said. Meanwhile, 18 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours (ended 6 pm on Tuesday), taking the tally to 159, said district health officials.

Most of the cases recorded so far have been reported from areas falling under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction, where the count is 131. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation localities (20) and rural areas (8) account for the other cases in the district.

Given a surge in positive cases, the PMC on Monday sealed vast areas in the central part of the city, which have reported a majority of the infections, and turned them into containment zones to halt the spread of the deadly virus..

