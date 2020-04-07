Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 6:29 p.m.

At least 1,551 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation identified in Uttar Pradesh so far and 1,257 of them put under quarantine. 6:05 p.m.

IRCTC suspends bookings for the three trains run by it till April 30. 6:00 p.m.

State governments as well as experts are requesting the Central government to extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown beyond April 14, and the Centre is thinking in this direction, sources say. 5:55 p.m.

A COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures not in place, ICMR study says. 5:57 p.m.

Experts say lockdown leading to subtle behavioral changes in stray dogs. 5:41 p.m.

CBI alerts state police about cyber criminals targeting hospitals and health installations. 5:38 p.m.

Over 10,500 public grievances related to coronavirus have been received by the central government and instructions have been issued to all departments to ensure their disposal on priority basis, Personnel Ministry says. 5:26 p.m.

There is enough capacity in India to meet hydroxychloroquine demand, pharma industry says. Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in UP, as cases in the state rise to 314. 5:23 p.m.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directs authorities to take appropriate steps to prevent hoarding and black marketing of commodities during the 21-day lockdown. 5:12 p.m.

New MERS vaccine may block coronavirus infections, study shows. 5:04 p.m.

Eight COVID-19 patients died and 354 news cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people in the India to 4,421. 4:33 p.m.

UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove becomes the latest senior government figure to go into self-isolation after a member of his family displayed symptoms of coronavirus. 4:28 p.m.

A senior health department official allegedly refused to get hospitalised after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 4:05 p.m.

Coronavirus detected in Wuhan in late December, China says. 3:36 p.m.

NCW forms task force to help elderly during lockdown. 3:34 p.m.

Haryana police station starts kitchen for lockdown-hit people. 3:21 p.m.

Three more Tabligh members test COVID-19 positive in Shamli as the total number is in double-digits now. 3:08 p.m.

IIT team develops LED-based disinfection machine for sanitising floors of hospitals and buses. 2:54 p.m.

Forty people booked for coming out on roads with candles in UP's Balrampur. 2:37 p.m. The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat jumped to 165 on Tuesday, with 19 more people testing positive for the viral infection in the state, officials say.

2:34 p.m. In wake of the Central Zoo Authority's (CZA) directives amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune started sanitising animal enclosures and screening its staff.

2:23 p.m. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu says the final week of the ongoing lockdown is "critical" for evolving an exit strategy as data regarding the spread of coronavirus will have a bearing on the decision to be taken by the government. 2:00 p.m.

The AIIMS administration decides to provide N95 masks to all its healthcare workers involved in direct patient care. 1:59 p.m.

WhatsApp will limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time to curb spreading of misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic. 1:52 p.m.

One lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in Delhi's hotspot areas, CM Arvind Kejriwal says. 11:22 a.m.

India decides to export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several countries including those in the neighbourhood on a case-by-case basis, officials say. 10:32 a.m.

East Coast Railways deploys drones to guard assets amid lockdown, officials say. 10:05 a.m.

Rajasthan recorded 24 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 325. 9:48 a.m.

China reports no new deaths from coronavirus for the first time but the number of imported infections increased to 983 with 32 new confirmed cases. 9:33 a.m.

Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, health official says. 9:02 a.m.

Trump talks tough, warns of 'retaliation' if India doesn't export Hydroxychloroquine to US. 9:01 a.m.

US death toll crosses 10K as the country enters most difficult phase during COVID19 pandemic. 8:32 a.m.

UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 pandemic in closed session. 6:20 a.m.

US concerned over food security issue in South and Central Asia, official says. 4:52 a.m.

US President Donald Trump wishes UK PM Boris Johnson well, saying Americans are praying for his recovery. 1:20 a.m.

UK PM Boris Johnson taken into intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms..

