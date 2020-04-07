Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patient dies in Kashmir, 15 fresh cases in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:24 IST
COVID-19 patient dies in Kashmir, 15 fresh cases in J-K

A 54-year-old man died of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the death toll to three, officials said. The number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 125 and 15 of them were reported on Tuesday.

The deceased, a resident of Bandipora district, was undergoing treatment at a hospital here when he tested positive for the infection, they said. All the three deaths have taken place in Kashmir Valley. A 65-year-old man from Srinagar was the first fatality in Kashmir on March 26 followed by another man of same age from Tangmarg in Baramulla district who died on March 29.

Of the 15 cases reported on Tuesday, nine are from Kashmir division and six from Jammu division, they said. Aggressive contact tracing of the new cases has been started while some new areas have been declared red zones in Srinagar.  Four people have been cured and discharged so far.

More than 32,000 people have been put under surveillance..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab to screen wheat farmers at mandis, makes masks mandatory

Wheat growers will be checked for influenza-like symptoms and they will have to wear masks when they bring crop to mandis for procurement, set to start from April 15, officials said here. Farmers and labourers will be checked for influenza ...

U.S. economy will eventually reopen but with big changes -White House's Kudlow

The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the U.S. economy when the nations top health experts give the go-ahead, but Americans lives will be drastically different, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Even when peop...

Swiss urge public to stick to anti-virus measures over Easter

Switzerlands president called on the public to stick with emergency measures designed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, saying on Tuesday the country remains very far from normal ahead of the long Easter weekend. Police are bulking...

Bulgaria recalls embassy official from Netherlands over illegally collecting coronavirus "tax"

A senior official at the Bulgarian embassy in The Hague has been recalled for illegally collecting what he called a coronavirus tax from visitors seeking consular assistance, Bulgarias Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020