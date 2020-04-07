Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case, 2 more cured

No fresh COVID-19 case was detected in Noida and Greater Noida for a third day in a row, even as two more coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, officials said on Tuesday. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoinining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 58 positive cases for COVID-19, the officials said. "Of the total 1,042 samples which have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, 58 have tested positive, 787 negative and result for 203 was awaited," the Health Department here stated in its daily statement

On the brighter side, two more people have been cured and discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, the department stated

"So far, 10 of the 58 patients have been cured, leaving 48 active cases," it added.

