Cops on lockdown duty attacked in Bhopal, five arrested

Five persons were arrested on Tuesday after a mob attacked two policemen on lockdown enforcement duty in the Old City area here, city police said. Stating that attacks on police personnel would not be tolerated, Madhya Pradsh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the accused would be tried under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The police, meanwhile, booked Shahid Kabootar (35), a history-sheeter who is the main accused, under the NSA while pressing relevant IPC sections for assault against others. The incident took place in Islam Nagar area around 10 on Monday night, said inspector D P Singh of Talaiya police station.

Constable Laxman Yadav was stabbed in the neck with a knife while constable Satish Kumar sustained a stab wound in his left hand. Both were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, he said. Those involved in the attack included Kabootar who has a past criminal record and Mohsin Kachori (26), he said.

Kachori fled from the spot after the incident, inspector Singh added. "We have arrested five men including Kabootar. The NSA has been invoked against Kabootar," the police official said.

"A case has been registered against total of 19 persons, some of whom have been identified. They attacked the policemen with knives, sticks and stones around 10 pm in Islam Nagar locality," he said. Chief Minister Chouhan said attacks on police personnel who are working day and night to protect people during lockdown would not be tolerated.

"Kabootar or Kachori, no one will be spared. The goons and malefactors desperately need to be taught a lesson," he tweeted. "These goons will be tried under the National Security Act," the chief minister added.

