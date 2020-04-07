Left Menu
Lockdown: Manipur to provide Rs 2,000 each to residents stranded in other states

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:40 IST
The Manipur government has decidedto provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to theresidents who are stranded in other parts of the country dueto the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novelcoronavirus, sources in the CMO said on Tuesday

The amount will be transferred to the strandedperson's account from the Chief Minister's COVID-19 ReliefFund, they said

For more information, the stranded persons arerequested to visit www.tengbang.in, they added.

