Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP man claims to have found COVID-19 cure; arrested

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:59 IST
UP man claims to have found COVID-19 cure; arrested

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia for allegedly claiming to have found a cure for COVID-19, police said on Tuesday

Chitbaragaon police station SHO Hari Ram Maurya said Rakesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Teekaa Deori village, was claiming before villagers that he had made a medicine to cure COVID-19 and he can treat anyone

Police said a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Players these days don't know how to handle big money: Yuvraj Singh

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday said that players used to be very disciplined during his days and went on to add that the current gen players sometimes do not know how to handle the big money they get from tournaments like IPL....

Tablighi Jamaat returnees identified in Maharashtra, being traced: Govt sources

All the Tablighi Jamaat members who returned to Maharashtra from Nizamuddin Markaz have been identified, the Maharashtra Home Ministry sources said.Most of them are traced and quarantined swab samples have been taken from them. Few of the r...

UK PM Johnson 'stable' in intensive care, needed oxygen after COVID-19 symptoms worsened

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was stable in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support to help him battle COVID-19, while his foreign minister led the governments response to the outbreak. Johnsons personal battle with ...

Czech lawmakers extend state of emergency until April 30

Czech lawmakers on Tuesday approved keeping the state of emergency in the country in place until April 30, a shorter extension than the government had sought to crack down on the coronavirus outbreak there.Prime Minister Andrej Babiss gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020