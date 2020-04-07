Left Menu
PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:08 IST
Wall collapses on group of teens gathered to play mobile game, 1 killed

A 18-year-old man died in West Bengal's Nadia district after a wall collapsed on a group of teenagers who were playing a game on their mobile phones near it, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday evening in Marfodanga village in Chakdaha police station area, they said.

The group of teenagers used to gather in the field every evening to play games on their mobile phones and even the lockdown could not deter them, locals said. The wall of a newly-constructed meter room suddenly fell on them around 8.30 pm, police said.

Sital Paswan was seriously injured in the incident and when taken to a local hospital he was declared brought dead, they said, adding that others received minor injuries..

