113 cases of rumour mongering registered in Maha amid lockdown

The Maharashtra Cyber police has registered at least 113 offences of alleged rumour mongering and spreading of fake news since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last month, an official said on Tuesday. The authorities have come down heavily on people spreading rumours and fake news on social media in wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in the state.

As many as 15 offences were registered by the Beed police, followed by 11 in Pune Rural, nine in Mumbai, seven each at Satara and Jalgaon and six at Nasik rural, a release here stated. While four cases each were registered at Nagpur, Nashik, Thane and Nanded cities, apart from three each at Gondia, Bhandara and Ratnagiri, it said.

"We are taking stringent action against persons sending fake messages and spreading hatred in the community," superintendent of police Maharashtra Cyber, Dr Balsingh Rajput said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

