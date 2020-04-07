Left Menu
Health ministry announces insurance cover for medical workers fighting COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:25 IST
Health ministry announces insurance cover for medical workers fighting COVID-19

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said medical professionals losing lives due to coronavirus or while treating such patients will be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance scheme. Under the scheme, 22.12 lakh public health care providers and community health workers will get an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. “The insurance cover will also include private hospital staff, retired staff, volunteers, contract workers, daily wagers and even outsourced staff hired by the central and state governments and autonomous healthcare institutions,” the ministry said. The insurance will provide a "comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to a total of around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of patients suffering from coronavirus infection and at the risk of being impacted by this". “The duration of the policy is 90 days, starting from March 30. There is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required,” it said. The ministry added that individuals are required to pay any premium to be eligible under the scheme. “The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health. It will be funded through the NDRF budget operated by the health ministry for this purpose,” it said.

“In case of loss of life due to COVID-19, documents required to claim benefits include a claim form duly filled and signed by the nominee/claimant, identity proof of deceased and of the claimant, proof of relationship between the deceased and the claimant, laboratory report certifying having tested positive for COVID-19, death summary by the hospital where death occurred (in case death occurred in hospital) and death certificate,” the ministry said. “For community health care workers, the certificate should be from Medical Officer of Primary Health Centre (PHC) that ASHA/ASHA facilitator was drafted for work related to COVID-19,” it added. PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

