Maha coronavirus cases cross 1000 mark;tally of deceased at 64

On the fourteenth day of the national lockdown on Tuesday Maharashtra reported a sharp spike by 150 in coronavirus positive cases, with Mumbai alone accounting for 116, taking the overall tally of the affected people in the state to 1018, Health officials said. Maharashtra thus became the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, he said.

Simultaneously, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose by 12 to 64 across the state. In Mumbai, the death toll climbed to 40, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated in a release.

The tally of COVID-19 patients in the country's financial capital now stands at 642. Apart from Mumbai's 116 cases, new cases were reported from Pune (18), three each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli, said the Health department official.

Of the 12 fresh deaths in the state, six are from Mumbai, three from Pune and one each from Satara, Nagpur and Mira Bhayandar area near Mumbai, he said. "The state reported deaths of 12 people, out of which only one person has a known travel history to the USA. Rest of the victims have no travel history but they are above 50 year old and have some existing illness such as diabetes or hypertension," he said.

The worst-affected Mumbai reported 116 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of the affected people to 642 while the death toll from the financial capital went up to 40, the BMC stated. Out of the 64 deaths in the state so far, 40 are from Mumbai, 8 from Pune, 3 from Thane, 2 each from Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar, 1 each from Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Satara, Nagpur, Buldana, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Amravati, said the official.

Out of the total 1018 cases in Maharashtra so far, the highest 642 are from Mumbai, followed by 130 from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad (17), Pune Rural (4), Thane (21), Kalyan Dombivli (25), Navi Mumbai (28), Mira Bhayandar (3), Vasai Virar (10), Panvel (6), Satara (6), Sangli (26), Nagpur (19), Ahmednagar (18), Aurangabad (12), Latur (8), Osmanabad (4) and Kolhapur (2). Three cases each are reported from Thane rural, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Yavatmal, 7 each from Buldana and Ahmednagar rural and one each from Ulhasnagar, Nashik city, Nashik rural, Jalgaon city, Jalgaon rural, Aurangabad rural, Jalna, Hingoli, Washim, Amravati city and Gondia, the official said.

He said of the 20,877 samples sent for testing so far, 19,290 have returned negative while 1,018 repoted positive. A total of 79 people have been discharged so far in the state after recovering from the viral infection, the official added.

While a total of 34,695 people are put under home quarantine across the state and 4,008 others are put under the institutional quarantine. Talking about the Nizamuddin link, the official said a total of 23 people, who had returned from the Delhi congregation held last month, have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

"Out of them, 8 are from Latur, 6 from Buldana and 2 each from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Ahmednagar while one each is from Hingoli, Jalgaon and Washim," the official said. According to the official, a total of 214 surveillance teams are pressed into service in Satara city to identify clusters for containment. The number of such teams in Hingoli is 14, 31 in Sangli, 39 in Ratnagiri and 48 in Jalgaon.

A total of 3,492 survey teams have so far completed surveillance of 12 lakh population, he added..

