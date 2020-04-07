Left Menu
Development News Edition

Engineer allegedly taken to NCP minister's bungalow, thrashed

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:20 IST
Engineer allegedly taken to NCP minister's bungalow, thrashed

A 40-year-old civil engineer here has claimed that policemen took him to NCP minister Jitendra Awhad's bungalow instead of the police station, where the minister's men thrashed him for posting a morphed photo. The victim, in a police complaint, also alleged that he was beaten with a bamboo stick and belt in front of the minister.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to light diyas or torch to show a 'collective resolve' against coronavirus. Anant Karmuse, a resident of Ghodbunder, had posted a photo morphed with Awhad's face and a lit-up match stick with a caption, "I protest against the person who has edited the photo." "On Sunday night, two policemen came to my house and said that they wanted to take me to the police station as their superior wanted to enquire about some case," he said.

Karmuse said the policemen then took him to Awhad's bungalow. "Upon reaching there, 10 to 15 men were already present, the security guard informed the minister and soon those men started beating me. They thrashed me with lathis, belt, and bamboos after the stick broke," he said. Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said an FIR has been registered against unknown people following the complaint.

Awhad took to Twitter, posting a screenshot of a photo that was morphed and said, "Do you support this pervert. Will you tolerate this done against you or your family member. I don't support lawlessness." Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded removal of Awhad from the state cabinet for the alleged assault on the engineer. "This is a serious incident where private bodyguards of a minister beat up a civilian by bringing him to his home.

The minister was present when the man was being thrashed," the BJP leader and former chief minister said. BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare said the man was beaten up brutally and no action was taken against Awhad's 'goons'.

Davkhare said Karmuse was beaten up by Awhad's men in the presence of the minister at his bungalow. BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said he has taken up the matter with the Thane police chief and sought action against those involved in the alleged assault.

"I spoke to the Thane police commissioner over phone from Delhi about this extraordinary aggravating factor in Thane. The police have promised action, but the critical pointis that those who should be guarding the law are taking law into their hands," the Rajya Sabha member said. He tweeted that he also spoke to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on this issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. pushes back on call by OPEC+ to join big oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will only agree to deep cuts to their crude output at talks this week if the United States and several others join in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus...

Ukraine lawmakers flood banking bill needed for IMF deal with thousands of amendments

Ukrainian lawmakers have proposed thousands of amendments to banking legislation required by the International Monetary Fund, threatening to derail an 8 billion IMF aid package needed to fight the economic fall-out from the coronavirus pand...

AIIMS medical staff to get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective depts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS authorities have asked its healthcare workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective departments if they need. The order has b...

Lufthansa to discontinue Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

Lufthansa will close its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul including capacity cuts across the group, it said on Tuesday as it warned it could take years for the industry to recover from the coronavirus crisis.The gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020